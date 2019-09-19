Trump said something to some foreign leader that troubled someone, WaPo reports

HUGE WaPo STORY!

This is NOT satire.

The Washington Post published the scandal du jour today. It seems Trump promised something to some foreign leader as reported by an anonymous person. Two anonymous persons, who are no longer in the administration, reported this blockbuster story to WaPo.

A ‘whistleblower’ within the Trump administration has filed a complaint with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson about a “troubling” promise that the president had allegedly made to an unidentified foreign leader.

The Post doesn’t know what the troubling promise is or who it was made to or who made it. They are clueless as to where or why or when. However, it is causing massive negative press among the Twitter terminators.

Adam Schiff is in on it and wants a copy of the whistleblower complaint immediately. Let’s face it, he likely knows what’s in it.

The Post also writes the Post’s sources are “two former U.S. officials.” In other words, these people are not in the administration and could be John Brennan and Jim Comey as two examples. They could be almost anyone.

SOURCES ARE TWO FORMER OFFICIALS – FORMER

The Washington Post, citing two former U.S. officials familiar with the matter, first reported that the complaint was by an intelligence official troubled by a promise Trump made during communication and interaction with a foreign leader.

The fact that the complaint had been filed by an intelligence official was known, but the subject had been a closely guarded secret.

WaPo wants you to know that it raises questions “about the President’s handling of sensitive information and may further strain his relationship with U.S. spy agencies.” They say this without knowing what it is.

It raises no questions because they said nothing and those are the facts.

They want us to forget about the NY Times’ outrageously dishonest tale by two deceitful authors.

Maybe they were confused with this guy and his troubling promise:

ALONG COMES THE TWITTER SEWER RATS

These Twitter rats are here to pump up every story to destroy the President.

Of all the nightmare scenarios that could constitute an “urgent, credible” whistleblower complaint from within the intelligence community, a Trump “promise” to a foreign leader has to be among the most alarming. https://t.co/HqCWrijYVr — Ned Price (@nedprice) September 19, 2019

You may see this Washington Post whistleblower story as just another Trump whatever… but it is unprecedented behavior from a President of the United States. Period. We are seriously compromised as a nation. He must be stopped. — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) September 19, 2019

Here’s a reasoned argument from an OCD nutcase:

It remains to be seen precisely how serious this IC whistleblower complaint is. Nevertheless, it’s important to bear in mind that the President of the United States is an ignorant, imbecilic, incompetent, and narcissistic sociopath, and so virtually anything is possible. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 19, 2019

Scaredy cat:

Waiting for the bombshell to drop. What did @realDonaldTrump promise Putin? https://t.co/z15FArgTKj — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) September 19, 2019

Conspiracy here:

No way the foreign leader Trump made promises to was recording the other end of that call right? Na… — Moira Whelan (@moira) September 19, 2019

What kinds of communications or promises between Trump and a foreign leader would worry someone in the IC? 1) Personal enrichment.

2) A willingness to cede direction and control to a foreign leader

3) Revealing national security info or sources and methods to a foreign leader. — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) September 19, 2019

Another lightweight heard from: