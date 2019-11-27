Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill despite China’s warnings

China threatened the United States with unspecified measures if President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights bill. That was a big mistake by President Xi and his comrades. President Trump has signed the bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

The new law mandates sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who carry out human rights abuses and requires an annual review of the favorable trade status that Washington grants Hong Kong.

“I stand with Hong Kong, I stand with freedom, I stand with all of the things that we want to do,” Trump said last week. “But we also are in the process of making the largest trade deal in history and if we could do that, that would be great.”

The President considered it and signed it despite the tough negotiations.

Congress signed it last week and lawyers are reviewing it. It still must be approved by the lawyers.

So far, the Chinese ministry is saying it won’t affect trade negotiations. However, according to Gordon Chang, China‘s promising to protect intellectual property while preparing to use “cybersecurity” rules beginning Dec 1 to take all the data and secrets of foreign companies. It’s up to Prez Trump to stop the plunder by ordering US firms out of the country.

We will have to wait and see, but President Trump won’t allow that.

President Trump always acts from a point of strength, not weakness.