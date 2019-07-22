Trump Slams “Bonkers” MSM & Far-Left Fake News

President Trump pushed back on a Washington Post story for the second day, calling it fake news, describing them as the enemy of the people.

If he’s trying to shame them, it won’t work. They don’t care.

Trump specifically complained about a line of The Washington Post piece that said advisers wrote out talking points and handed the president “reams of opposition research on the four Congresswomen.”

“Now really, does that sound like me? What advisors, there were no talking points, except for those stated by me, & ‘reams of paper’ were never given to me,” Trump tweeted. “It is a made-up story meant to demean & belittle. The Post had no sources.”

“The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country!” he added.

He’s right. That does not sound like him at all.

BONKERS & FAR LEFT

He said the media is out of control. They “have gone bonkers & no longer care what is right or wrong. This large scale false reporting is sick!”

He’s right. It’s constant fake news and the MSM seems to be directing and controlling the Democrat Party agenda.

The Mainstream Media is out of control. They constantly lie and cheat in order to get their Radical Left Democrat views out their for all to see. It has never been this bad. They have gone bonkers, & no longer care what is right or wrong. This large scale false reporting is sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

The WaPo evidence is his notes, but it doesn’t prove their point.

“not against boarder aid – concentration camps”

“works hard on border – 28% in apprehensions”

More #TrumpNotes from todays Cabinet Meeting with @realDonaldTrump @washingtonpost as always flipped and rotated for your viewing pleasure. #trump pic.twitter.com/WpmE2XUjHV — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) July 16, 2019

The president followed up his criticism of the Post story with broader condemnation of the press, accusing it [accurately] of pushing “Radical Left Democrat views.”

In the past, Republicans allowed Democrats to say and do what they want. Look at what they did to George Bush. We finally have someone who stands up to these thugs.