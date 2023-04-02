Trump Soars in Latest Poll After Indictment, But There’s a Problem

Former President Donald Trump soared in the latest poll over all other potential or announced presidential candidates among Republican primary contenders. Unfortunately, the poll also has potential bad news for the general.

The Latest Poll

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, one of the first conducted after the former President’s indictment, Trump surged to his largest-ever lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 57% to 31%.

In the previous Yahoo News/YouGov survey conducted less than two weeks ago, Trump (47%) led DeSantis (39%) by eight percentage points in a head-to-head matchup among registered voters who are Republicans or Republican-leaning independents.

As recently as February, DeSantis was narrowly ahead of Trump, 45% to 41%.

Donald Trump is leading over a 10-candidate field, 52%, up from 44%.

No one else cracks double digits.

One of the reasons Gov. DeSantis plummeted as he walked back his comments on Ukraine.

Latest bad news

“Most Americans, for instance, think Trump should not be allowed to serve a second term if he is “convicted of a crime in this case” (52%). Perhaps even more ominous for Trump is how few think he should be allowed to serve as president if found guilty: just 31%. Another 17% are unsure,” Yahoo reports further down in the article discussing the poll.

While it’s not predetermined, Donald Trump will have difficulty winning the hush money case in New York City regardless of the weakness of the case. New York City courts are biased. Also, there are two other cases against him, one in Georgia and one in the Justice Department. The Justice Department just won a ridiculous case against a meme maker for Hillary election jokes. They can win anything in the right court with the right jury.

The Left seems to have a plan. The indictments will secure Donald Trump’s win in the primary. In the end, Trump will lose in the general election.

It’s early, and the polls and suppositions could change quite a bit. We can’t lose this election. It’s also Donald Trump. If anyone can win, it’s Donald Trump.

