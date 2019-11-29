Trump spends Thanksgiving in Afghanistan

The left is always worried about the President golfing too much. Well, here he is spending Thanksgiving with the soldiers in Afghanistan for no pay. There were no photo ops either.

It’s a good time to remind people that the President also gave his salary to help the opioid crisis and hasn’t taken a dime in salary.

The terminated navy Secretary thought this a good time to insult the President. He said “the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military…”

Melania went with him on the trip.

Incredible: President Trump made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to visit our troops No press No photo ops Just there to support our brave men and women in uniform I’m thankful for our troops today and I’m thankful for a president who is too pic.twitter.com/PcYXby52bO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 28, 2019

WATCH: President Trump speaks to U.S. troops in Afghanistan during a surprise Thanksgiving visit.pic.twitter.com/fECTxerO45 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 28, 2019

FORMER NAVY SECRETARY IS OUT BASHING HIM

Former U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who was fired by President Trump last Sunday, wrote in the Washington Post on Wednesday that the commander-in-chief has “very little understanding of what it means to be in the military.”

“This was a shocking and unprecedented intervention in a low-level review. It was also a reminder that the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically or to be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices.”

The President knows enough to go visit them on Thanksgiving. Spencer should look to his own failings. He was dishonest with his superiors and tried to work a sneaky deal with the President whereby he would stack the review board so Eddie Gallagher would keep his Trident Pin.