Trump Supporters Boycott ‘Impeach 45 Walmart’ as Left Gets Nasty

Supporters of President Trump are boycotting Walmart after they found out Walmart is selling “Impeach 45” clothing. The right doesn’t believe in boycotts generally but we are at a point where there is little choice.

The hashtag #BoycottWalmart is trending on Twitter.

Fox News notes that Old Glory is the company that is selling the clothing with “Impeach 45” emblazoned across the front. But the news outlet adds that a search on Walmart.com revealed that three other companies also sell clothing that promotes impeaching Trump.

Walmart sells myriad “Make America Great Again” items, such as hats, T-shirts and coffee mugs.

Is “Impeach 45″ over the line?

It is nothing new for Walmart. In November, the company stopped selling a shirt that read “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required” after facing a massive backlash. In NY, most of the junk they sell is leftist and anti-right.

Walmart is still selling the shirts.

Walmart is promoting dissension with the shirts and the left is attacking the right for the boycott.

#BoycottWalmart Companies like Walmart do some major market research & think long & hard before releasing a product like this. This is a great sign, it means according to their research being #AntiTrump is profitable. We’re in the majority. Take note business owners, take note. pic.twitter.com/Punmgcd3mo — ♀ ᵀᴴᴱ – (@Im_TheAntiTrump) July 3, 2018

