Trump Supporters Called “Precious Snowflakes’ for Reacting to Mad Max

Morning Joe called Trump supporters “precious snowflakes” for complaining about Maxine Waters, the vicious Democrat ‘rock star’. Insulting Trump supporters is how he defends the Democratic Representative of California.

The left will cover for every rotten thing their side does. They will condone their actions and point to other bad behavior or just lie. Whatever it takes!

Scarborough ran a clip of President Donald Trump taking shots at the press and his liberal attackers before calling out Trump supporters.

“Yesterday we saw supporters of the White House and others — supporters of Donald Trump melt like precious snowflakes in the Arizona sun,” Scarborough said. “Because Maxine Waters said some things that I thought were very regrettable and she shouldn’t have said. But you can look at that and of course, you can say, well, wait, is she really inciting violence because that’s what a lot of people on Twitter were saying she was doing.”

Scarborough called Trump’s response to Waters an “incitement of violence”. Then he put down Trump’s supporters.

“I do wonder how relatives of mine and friends of mine will melt like the biggest and most precious snowflake in the desert sun over something that someone might say against Donald Trump or against some of Donald Trump’s people,” he concluded.

The left always turns every attack on the right into an attack on the right. The right, Trump supporters, can never win.

Mad Max was definitely inciting the crowd. When the left gets worked up, they do get violent.

This is what she said:

“I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” the proud liberal fascist explained.

“The people are going to turn on them. They’re going to protest. They’re absolutely going to harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you.’ This is wrong. This is unconscionable. We can’t keep doing this to children.’”

Democrats will not speak against the attacks and will protect their agents of violence from Antifa to Black Lives Matter to Mad Max, the Democrat ‘rock star’.

Mad Max has done this sort of thing before