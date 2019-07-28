Trump takes on Antifa but FBI director claims they’re just an ideology

President Trump announced Saturday that he is considering designating Antifa a “major” terrorist organization. Trump wrote on Twitter:

“Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!”

He didn’t hold back and he’s not PC, but the truth is they are “gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs.”

SEN. CRUZ CALLED FOR LABELING ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

Senator Cruz called for Antifa to be labeled a terrorist organization and former ATF chief Derek Maltz has been calling for these gangs are cartels to be designated domestic terrorists.

Days before the President tweeted, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation into Antifa under the RICO Act, a prosecutorial tool typically reserved for toppling organized crime.

They are organized and heavily funded.

Today I penned a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, and FBI Director Christopher Wray calling for an investigation into Antifa under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). pic.twitter.com/ptY0syxPrn — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 23, 2019

THE PROBLEM IS THE FBI DIRECTOR

“The bureau has significant tools to go after organizations, criminal enterprises that engage, that use anonymity, that use masks to carry out violence, groups like the Klan, groups like at times the Mafia,” Cruz said, noting that he believes antifa has engaged in a similar coordinated effort.

One problem is that pencil pusher Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, claims Antifa is more of an ideology and they don’t investigate ideologies. They take the violence seriously and they have some small probes ongoing.

He’s a buffoon. Antifa admits they are Anarcho-Communists. They are infiltrating colleges , they are organized, funded, and are very dangerous.

Wray’s a fool.

At the same time, he should go after some of these gangs and cartels.

As ex-Antifa spoke with Laura Ingraham: