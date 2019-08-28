Trump Tells Supporters to Find Another News Network Other Than Fox

President Trump laid into Fox News today after they aired a segment with a DNC operative without any pushback by Sandra Smith. That’s not unusual for her. But it really got to him and he told Trump supporters they should find another news network.

It’s not like there are a lot of options.

Is it wise for him to express his feelings about Fox on Twitter? They are at least putting on shows with people who support him and like many on Fox have said, they don’t work for him.

Trump has also criticized the weekend daytime anchors, the hiring of Donna Brazile and people like Juan and Shep.

….are all in for the Open Border Socialists (or beyond). Fox hires “give Hillary the questions” @donnabrazile, Juan Williams and low ratings Shep Smith. HOPELESS & CLUELESS! They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

….their lowest rated show. Watch the @FoxNews weekend daytime anchors, who are terrible, go after her big time. That’s what they want – but it sure is not what the audience wants! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

Honestly, a lot of Trump supporters just mute those guys or turn the channel when they come on.

It is a whole new level, however, when they let a propagandist rip into him, not challenged in any way. That’s hardly fair. That is happening a lot. The weekend is the worst. Leland Vittert attacks all Republicans and gives Democrats puff interviews. Juan, Donna, Shep get very nasty and they will unabashedly lie or lodge ad hominem attacks. Wallace is cagier about it, but he’s no bargain either.

THE OFFENSIVE SEGMENT

Today, it was DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa who popped up on “America’s Newsroom” in the first hour of the show who started the President’s tweeting.

She took a number of shots at Trump, citing polls of several Democrat candidates that have more support than the President — if you believe these early polls.

Smith could have at least questioned the polls, but she does this sort of thing and lets propagandists attack the President.

The President was angry that the guest was “spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback.” A fair criticism?

This is what offended the President:

This segment is why Trump is currently rage tweeting about Fox News and Sandra Smith: Hinojosa: “Any one of these candidates will be a better pres than Trump … If you’re looking at recent polling, most of the top polling candidates in a head to head would beat Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/TH586GbnY7 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 28, 2019

“Great point there,” Sandra says at the end. Okay, Sandra.

After the President tweeted, the nasty DNC leftist also tweeted.

“Thanks for watching. It’s pronounced So-Chi, you know, like the city in Russia,” snide Xochitl Hinojosa wrote on Twitter in response to the president.

Personally, I always watched America’s Newsroom — DVR’d it — and I dropped it after Sandra showed up and they started putting on too many Democrat talking heads. It’s too annoying to watch.

We still have Fox & Friends, Tucker, Hegseth, Kilmeade, Hannity, Ingraham and at least Fox airs some segments that support the President. They are moving left though. It’s some kind of hydra monster, leftist during the day and conservative at night.

Fox still beats out the other networks, but, honestly, all the numbers are going down. Cable could be in trouble.