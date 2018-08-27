Trump ‘Terminates’ NAFTA, Nears Deal with Mexico

By
S.Noble
-
2

President Trump announced he is ‘terminating’ NAFTA and will seek a separate deal with Canada. The President said the deal could include Canada at a later date or he could pursue a separate deal with Canada.

The President appears intent on protecting his deal with Mexico. He might be attempting to pressure Canada as well. He repeatedly said prior to today that Mexico is negotiating fairly.

Canada said they have been in touch with the negotiators but any deal must protect their middle class.

This renegotiation is long overdue.

Watch the President:

2 COMMENTS

  4. Thank Goodness Trump was elected, or Wilderbeast would surely have pushed the NAFTA nightmare right down our throats. No question. the Democratic Party has become the party of death, immoral sexuality, illegals before citizens, terrorist sympathizers, bankrupting the nation, and anything that would decrease American greatness. Scary times.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.