Trump Threatens Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell Who Say No to the Border Wall

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell passed a record $1.3 trillion spending bill in March. The spending bill funded Planned Parenthood, sanctuary cities, and most everything else the Democrats wanted, but not the border wall.
These two have no intention of funding the border wall in September either.
RYAN SAID ONLY ONE PERSON WANTS THE WALL
At a private dinner earlier this year, Ryan said he thought only “one member” wanted to build a wall across the entire U.S.-Mexico border.
Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-CO) was one of those present at the dinner who related the conversation to Breitbart News.
“Of course he means only one person in his entourage and of the leadership,” Tancredo told Breitbart News. “I know several people in Congress who want a wall and I know that there are millions of Americans who want a wall.”
Republicans are under a lot of pressure to not build the wall, Tancredo added.
“The Chamber of Commerce doesn’t want a wall … the pressure is greater from the Chamber of Commerce than it is from the members,” Tancredo said.
The Chamber is unAmerican then.
MCCONNELL SAYS PROBABLY NO WALL
The Daily Caller reported that during a radio interview with WHAS on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border will likely not make it into the next funding legislation.
When directly asked if the funding of the border wall would have to wait until after midterm elections, the Republican senator replied “probably,” noting that it is “something [Democrats and Republicans] do have a disagreement on.”
McConnell and Paul Ryan met with Trump on Wednesday to discuss the funding legislation. The following day, Ryan also indicated the wall funding looked unlikely to be included in the current legislation.
PRESIDENT TRUMP CONSIDERS SHUTTING DOWN THE GOVERNMENT
President Donald Trump threatened Sunday to shut down the federal government this fall if Congress does not pass sweeping changes to immigration laws, including appropriating more public money to build his long-promised border wall.
“I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!” Trump tweeted. “Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”
The deadline is September 30.
It raises the stakes before the mid-term elections.
In May, Trump suggested “closing up the country for a while” if he did not get his wall.
“They don’t want the wall,” Trump said. “But we’re going to get the wall, even if we have to think about closing up the country for a while.”
It’s hard to know how this will affect the November elections. It’s probably not good, but it’s a crapshoot.
Good. Shut it down and see how far those two “politicians” go
Right On! SHUT THEM (IT DOWN)! There are more of us than them and we will vote them out in November!!! Are they putting the rights of illegals over that of American citizens???? Sure looks and sounds like it to me and it stinks to high Heaven! Ryan doesn’t give a damn what Americans think he is serving his corporate benefactors. EASY WAY TO RESOLVE THIS: VOTE THEM ALL OUT STARTING WITH DEMOCRATS AND THEN WIPE OUT THE RHINOS. LEAVE NONE STANDING!
RINOs are NOT republican, they are NWO/globalists.
USA’s 5th column, RINOs and ALL democrats:
Obama, McCain, Boehner, McConnell, Clinton, Kerry, Graham, Bush, Ryan and Rubio (and ‘their’ puppets like Comey, Jeh and Lynch) answer ultimately to this ‘boss’ and who is enabled by Soros’s NGOs:
Ignore the stupid music in the beginning, after watching both short videos, it is not hard to see the real agenda of MSM, Obama/Clinton/Bush crime families, Soros, many of the Obama populated judgeships, progressive left infested alphabet Federal agencies (CIA, DHS, DOJ etc. Obama insider hold overs). ALL globalist RINOs and all democrats fight and undermine Trump every inch of the way. By the way, the above; ‘Paid for by Taxes to Subvert President Trump’, yep, we’re paying for this sedition on a massive scale.
Obama and Rockefeller 1
https://yout u.be/K6C24GpgQTQ
Obama and Rockefeller 2
https://youtu.be/M8vFSqYXJ8U
… and why never Trumpers wanted the treasonous, fellow globalist criminal Hillary:
When listening to this short speech below, put it in context with her emails (did she say ‘inbox’?) and the fact that our foreign enemies also, with “100 percent certainty”, hacked into her and her aid’s ‘top secret’ emails.
Hillary Clinton ADMITS CFR Runs the Government!
https://youtu.be/5RRWHDYM9w8
This explains it all, the GOP RINOs haven’t been ‘caving on everything’ as Sean Hannity and Rush keep saying, the GOP RINOs are COMPLICIT.
…and their deep state MSM globalist shills:
(Go to minute 6:00, watch for one minute to see how the UN is part of it)
NWO MEDIA EXPOSED: WHY THEY WILL NEVER EVER EXPOSE FALSE FLAGS & SYSTEMIC CORRUPTION
https://youtu.be/NC6dmEWALBs
The only reason RINOs fight democrats is for power and control to accomplish their same goals in their own way, ultimately they have the same agenda to take down US sovereignty, the US Constitution, Bill of Rights, states rights, disarm the citizenry and hand control, law making ability, policing of our country and it’s resources over to the UN.
The rule of law and National sovereignty are two primary principles at stake with this decision.
RINO politicians that hate the president.
Build the damn wall, build it high and wide asap or sooner .
Ryan is no longer constrained by his constituents…..or another way of saying this is he now doesn’t give a d….n what anyone thinks. Like John McCain, Ryan is showing his true self to be a dishonorable liar!
This is Paul Ryan’s office number–(202) 225-3031. Call him to let him know that more than one person wants the wall. Let people know.
It is easy to see that Ryan is a leftist. Look at that last spending bill. Look at his immigration policy. His actions in recent months indicate a desire to damage Trump as much as possible, including losing the House. With no wall, the republicans lose the House. I will not vote for a representative that supports Ryan. Ryan’s last big chance to hurt Trump is with the September budget. Trump suffers great damage if he allows Ryan to throw the House.
Pathetic- funding Pl P’hood and other betrayal tactics
There is NO historical irony here, that it was the very concept that Mr Obama derided and denied his own people publicly to the world, that will be the deciding factor in this inner clash of civilization that is now occurring.
I have read and witnessed, in my 53 years of life, that American ‘exceptionalism’ is alive and well. The most recent example being the total repudiation of Obama’s administration and your victory in 2016. However….it is this very concept…this immutable intangible, that MR Obama denied, that is under attack here people. Mr Obama was their Manchurian front man, along with others in the past, those who also hold office and are in control of almost every facet of American society. It is being done with intent!
If the mass people movement (1.5 million yearly for the last 30 years) continues, the core demographic will change and so will the Republic to the point of no return, as is their intent. There have been many other initiatives undertaken, these last 35 years in particular, to further their aims.
A demoralized, defeated, socially tattered, history forsaken, foundations crumbling….broken monuments…weakened constitution…low birth rate/abortions, income dependent, academically stunted/ignorant society is an easily controlled one and ultimately a disposable one as well. We will all be reduced to less status than they already allow for us to have and my legacy, my children and theirs will NOT inherit the lands/laws/customs/morals/beliefs that was bequeathed to me to protect. You can ignore history but you and your wives and children cannot ignore its consequences.
These are plain facts any thinking person must come to. Please, exorcise another example of True American Exceptionalism and make the necessary changes NOW…or lose it all. Please…Mr President, You know this why you are in this battle and want you gone or controlled…for all our sake. You are in many regards, the Churchill of our time.
God bless and protect you and your family.
Well Mitch is going home for good in 2020 and Ryans already gone . How dare they go against who many consider the greatest President of all time .
FUND THE DAMN WALL OR PAY A HUGE PRICE.
We the People need to STOP RE-ELECTING THESE SAME MORONS OVER AND OVER AGAIN! (What we REALLY need are term limits…but regardless of all the promises they make…once they get to DC…they’ll NEVER EVER support term limits).