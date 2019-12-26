Trump Warns Gov Newsom to Take Care of His Homeless Problem

Recently, Governor Newsom had the unmitigated gall to blame the President for his homeless problem. Not only that, after Democrats obliterated Republicans in the state, Newsom also blamed the GOP for his homeless mess. In reality, his far-left policies and those of his predecessor are the direct cause of the problem.

President Trump responded to a post by Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren by issuing a warning to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. He threatened federal intervention if Newsom is unable to solve his state’s homeless crisis.

“Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!” Trump tweeted.

Newsom seems to think the President should be involved in his Housing First program after California has proven they waste money and accomplish little with their housing programs.

Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved! https://t.co/2z8zM37PUA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2019

Here’s Newsom demanding we waste more money on their useless programs:

.@GavinNewsom lashes out at @realDonaldTrump @GOP for not helping solve California’s homeless crisis … in spin room after #DemDebate last night pic.twitter.com/RcqzIMyKAE — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) December 20, 2019

AS WE HAVE REPORTED

California just voted to give free healthcare to illegal aliens while they are demanding money for the problems they created. They should take that back and use that money to solve their ever-growing homeless problem.

Under Jerry Brown, over 750 million dollars was spent for California homeless. Over 2 billion dollars was given to California in 2016 and the dollars are tied up in court.

California receives millions for its sanctuary status, where the criminals find a home.

California’s federal tax dollars for homeless now go to lawsuits, misuse of funds, and other waste. That is a fact even the LA Times admits.

Cali Turned Homelessness Into a Failed Business

Why not just take tax dollars and make them into compost. That would be as productive.

The socialist Californians have turned homelessness into a failed business. Progressive policies create or add to the problem with the best of intentions in many cases.

Proposition 47, for example, is a self-inflicted wound anyone could have predicted.

Supported by the California Democratic Party and championed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the referendum was passed by a wide margin in 2014. They reduced certain so-called non-violent felonies to misdemeanors in order to free up resources for cops and prosecutors to go after serious, violent offenders. This included downgrading fraud, forgery, shoplifting, and grand theft as long as the total value of the stolen property was less than $950.

It also included illegal drugs. The area became a magnet for drug addicts and petty thieves.

Then there are the medieval diseases making a comeback.

In LA, they have billions for homes for the homeless but three years and $1.2 billion later, there are zero homes built.

Thank the big government and the welfare businesses they support. Fix it yourself, Cali. Giving them money is like setting a match to it.