Trump was right when he said many DACA are not angels

There was a kerfuffle yesterday when President Trump tweeted that DACA are not all angels.

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Ann Coulter, who was never for Donald Trump, announced she is not for Donald Trump.

Okay, that does it. I give up. They can stay. You must go. https://t.co/D6G2YPe8QI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 12, 2019

President Trump was right again it seems. Allegedly, people with criminal histories are not considered for DACA. That appears to not be true.

On the USCIS page, dated June 2018 under “New Data Shows Criminal Arrest Histories of DACA Requestors,” DACA requestors/applicants with criminal records were approved for the program.

Almost 8 percent — 59,786 individuals — had arrest records by that date and they were approved. The arrests included assault, drunk driving, rape, murder and so on. A total of 53,792 were arrested before they were approved.

This next figure is stunning: 199 individuals who requested DACA had 10 or more arrests. Of those, 51 most recently had DACA case status of “approved,” as of the date the systems were queried.

The report appears to show a policy of allowing felons to receive protection.

People with criminal arrests for sexually assaulting a minor, kidnapping, human trafficking, child pornography, and even murder have received protection from removal. The courts won’t let us change this policy. Criminals are allowed to remain as DACA.

“Yet the courts rule that we are unable to change this policy – even though those with criminal histories are getting through the system and permitted to remain in the country, despite having a high number of arrests for any types of crimes before or after receiving DACA protection,” said USCIS Director L. Francis Cissna.

“There are legitimate concerns over a portion of the population who have requested, and been granted, the privilege of a temporary stay of their removal under the illegal DACA policy. Until it can be repealed, this criminality data only reinforces the need for its continued review and scrutiny, which was imposed unilaterally by the Obama administration in circumventing Congress. It’s our hope that it helps the public and policymakers better understand the reality of the entire DACA population,” Cissna added.

Immigration services are not following its own rules. By their rules, they can reject those who are threats to “public safety and national security.” There are other discretionary factors as well.

Are bureaucrats rubber-stamping these approvals? Is it another way to hurt the President’s agenda?

Meanwhile, some Democrat candidates are calling to abolish ICE so there is no enforcement in the interior

