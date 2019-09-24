Trump will release Ukraine transcript & Dems will impeach

President Trump stole the Democrats’ thunder today right before they were to announce a formal impeachment inquiry. He said he will release the full transcript of his phone call with the Ukraine president.

Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted, “This Ukraine story is peak Swamp in action. We have actual video evidence of Joe Biden acknowledging quid pro quo corruption involving his son and Ukraine. But no—the left instead focuses on Trump, armed with only secondhand hearsay and zero evidence This is not serious.”

Rep. Meadows is right about the evidence. No one has seen the transcript of the President’s phone conversation — no one. No one knows what is in it, yet, they are going to impeach him based on it.

This could really really hurt Democrats in the end, especially given the corruption of the Bidens.

JOE BIDEN CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT, ANSWERS NO QUESTIONS

Joe Biden called for impeachment this afternoon and claimed “our democracy” is at “risk.” He also said the President thinks he is “above the law.” That’s ironic coming from a man who extorted the Ukraine administration. Biden said President Trump obstructed Congress by not immediately releasing the document from the ‘whistleblower’ to Congress.

Biden would not answer any questions. We have yet to hear his excuse for not answering questions about his boasts of bribing the Ukrainians to abandon their investigation of the company employing his son. He would not answer one question this afternoon.

This sounds like a set up with Congress knowing full well what was in the complaint by the whistleblower — who doesn’t qualify as a whistleblower because he has no direct knowledge. The whistleblower is repeating hearsay.

THE FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY WILL BEGIN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. will announce a formal inquiry at 5 p.m., according to two Democratic sources close to her.

Pelosi’s change of heart comes as more than two-thirds of the caucus has come out in support of an impeachment inquiry in the wake of reports that Trump may have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate the son of a political rival, Joe Biden.

The impetus is the President’s conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine that alleges an illegal “promise” made by the President to Zelensky.

The ‘whistleblower’ also said he wants to speak with the House intelligence panel.

THE PRESIDENT WILL RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPT

That announcement came shortly after Trump said he had authorized the release of the official and unredacted transcript of his July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President said it will show “no pressure and unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!” as he slams Democratic moves to impeach him.

The President made his decision known during a day of meetings at the UN, just as former Vice President Joe Biden was set to speak and call for his impeachment if he would not hand over a whistleblower’s complaint.

The DOJ has allegedly told the President to release the transcript since last week.

WHY THE PRESIDENT HELD UP THE MONEY FOR UKRAINE FOR TWO WEEKS

Hours earlier, Trump admitted he had held up $400 million in security aid to Ukraine before holding the call.

However, the President said he spoke to the President of Ukraine about corruption in general and Biden was part of that.

Trump admitted he mentioned the Bidens in his call with Zelensky, but said it was in regards to helping keep out foreign corruption from Ukraine.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” the president tweeted.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

Trump denied holding back the money as a pressure tactic, saying he was perturbed that European powers should themselves “put up money.”

The president was asked at the U.N. why he decided to block the security aid just a week before he has admitted raising ‘corruption’ issues with his Ukrainian counterpart.

“I think it’s unfair that we put up the money. Then people called me. They said, “Oh, let it go,” and I let it go. But we paid the money. The money was paid. But very importantly, Germany, France, other countries should put up money and that’s been my complaint from the beginning,” Trump said.

European nations did provide $17.7 million Euros in humanitarian assistance in July. It was humanitarian only, not for defense against Russia.

The President has shifted his explanation. But, tomorrow morning, the transcript will be released and hopefully the public will get to see it.

The phone call is now the subject of three congressional investigations.

President Trump did say “there was pressure put on with respect to Joe Biden…that’s something they should be looking at.”