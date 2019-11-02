Trump winning again! US doesn’t have to pay China’s postage any longer

Trump scored a big victory for shippers, the American Spectator reported. He insisted on Universal Postal Union reforms. Specifically, we no longer have to cover China’s shipping costs.

Did you even know we were doing that?

Author Brian McNicoll wrote, Postmaster General Megan Brennan is set to step down, and her successor will face the daunting task of turning around the U.S. Postal Service’s finances.

But the task became a little easier last month when President Trump’s top trade negotiator forced the body that regulates international postage rates to agree to a U.S. proposal that could save hundreds of millions of dollars per year for the Postal Service.

Hundreds of millions of dollars! What suckers we are! The U.S. will save $300 million to $500 million by not subsidizing the cost of delivering imports from China.

THE TEST OF TRUMP’S DIPLOMATIC CLOUT

It was billed as a “test of the Trump administration’s diplomatic clout,” and when it was over, not only had the administration demonstrated its clout but it had also dealt a blow to China’s dominance of the postal package market.

On September 25, the Universal Postal Union, a UN organization that sets rates and rules for international mail among 192 countries, agreed to U.S. demands to reform the fee structure so that importing countries, such as the U.S., and by extension the U.S. Postal Service, could begin to stop the bleeding of losses from distributing mail and packages from countries including China.

China got the deal as a developing country and no one bothered to put a halt to it when they became a superpower.

We don’t really have free trade. In addition to the trade deficit, currency manipulation, and the theft of intellectual property, we paid for their postage too.

Small business leaders are thrilled.

It’s time the free traders acknowledged that we don’t have free trade and that is what this tariff war is all about.