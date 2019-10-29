Trump winning while the media torches him for killing a terrorist

The media is now all about clickbait and destroying President Trump. Most missed the real stories about the President they should have spent more time reporting.

CRAZY MEDIA TAKES

Yesterday, the Washington Post labeled Al Baghdadi the “Terrorist-in-Chief” of ISIS in its obituary. But it changed the headline to call the leader of ISIS an “austere religious scholar” and noted in the body of the obituary that he was a “conservative academic.” After significant outrage, the Washington Post changed that headline to refer to Al-Baghdadi as an extremist leader.

Bloomberg tweeted out that Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi “transformed himself from a little-known teacher of Koranic recitation into the self-proclaimed ruler of an entity that covered swaths of Syria and Iraq.

On Friday, The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it built 75 miles of President Trump’s border wall. Another 158 miles are currently under construction. Also on Friday, the U.S. and Chinese officials said they are close to finalizing a deal on some parts of the trade deal.

The President also opened a forum on criminal justice reform. He’s the only President to actually reform the system.

He was also at a Diwali celebration Sunday, the day after he watched the takedown of the most renowned living terrorist.

Today, he’s hosting a Halloween party.

President @realDonaldTrump hands out candy to children at the White House Halloween Party. The line stretches all the way past the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden.pic.twitter.com/eKRtXNPlpy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 28, 2019

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are hosting a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House pic.twitter.com/jEwmKxgmU6 — POLITICO (@politico) October 28, 2019

Earlier today he was giving a speech to Illinois law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the media bloviated about the swamp critters in D.C. booing the President at the Washington Nationals game and criticized him for not taking his son. They criticized his son Barron too.

While the President works, the media and social media do crazy things, and Democrats work on impeaching him for quid pro quo without the quid.

In good news, the President released the picture of the canine hero who caught Baghdadi, and he has invited him to the White House, whenever he can get there.

A VERY GOOD BOY! https://t.co/Lxz9gNOJuO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 28, 2019