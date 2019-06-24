Trump Wins at SCOTUS on Steel Tariffs for National Security

Another win for President Donald J. Trump at the Supreme Court level. National security is a reason to impose tariffs on imported steel, the President asserted and he wins. The Supreme Court realizes they shouldn’t set trade policy from the bench.

That’s the real point.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge to President Trump’s tariffs on imported steel brought by an industry group that argued that a key part of the law under which he imposed the duties violates the U.S. Constitution, Reuters reported.

Wouldn’t it be nice if these companies cared about U.S. national security? They don’t.

The justices declined to hear the American Institute for International Steel’s appeal of a March ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade that rejected the group’s lawsuit.

The institute is a pro-free trade group that represents steel importers and users of imported steel.

What a joke. Free trade for whom? And what about the U.S. having to rely on enemies for steel which is vital for our military?

Our vital industries are disappearing as foreign-owned companies suck out our manufacturing life blood.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% tariffs on imported aluminum in March 2018 based on national security grounds.

Exemptions have been granted to Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and South Korea in exchange for quotas. Canada and Mexico were exempted in May. In response, both countries lifted their retaliatory tariffs on the United States.