Trump Wins Twitter Feud with Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi posted a video montage on Twitter Friday with segments from witness testimonies during the House Dems impeachment hearings. She left out the part where they all admitted they saw nothing illegal by the President.

The statement she ended with was, “The facts aren’t contested. Only whether Republicans will do their duty and stand up. Defend our Democracy for the people!”

[Bald-faced lie, they are contested]

Pelosi also tweeted, “The facts are clear and every witness told the same story, despite the President’s attempts to cover it up. President Trump abused his power for his own personal gain. #DefendOurDemocracy.”

All the witnesses repeated hearsay mostly from one person who said the President told him he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine, “no quid pro quo.”

This is an outrageous lie. If the facts were clear, she would have sent the articles of impeachment up with ribbons and bells.

The facts are clear and every witness told the same story, despite the President’s attempts to cover it up. President Trump abused his power for his own personal gain. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/rliiPFKvzi — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 27, 2019

PRESIDENT TRUMP BEATS UP HER TWEET AND SPITS IT OUT

We declare Trump the winner since he has the better argument and truth on his side. Tell us what you think.

President Trump fired back Friday evening, tweeting, “So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress!”

Fact Check: True

The president also re-tweeted a comment from another Twitter user, who wrote, “The facts are clear, Nancy. You led an impeachment without a crime based on 2nd, 3rd and 4th hand accounts of mind readers. You and House Democrats SHOULD be ashamed of yourselves. Unfortunately, you appear to have no shame. It’s a sad time for our Constitution.”

Fact Check: True

The President retweeted a video of the crowds at one of his rallies and also asked how she will do what Trump has done for the economy.

In addition, he retweeted a video exposing Joe and Hunter Biden’s potential corruption. [That is a real liability for Democrats and could be why she didn’t send the articles up, which is unconstitutional at some point].

He ended with a photo of her district and her mansion, later tweeting, “California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records! If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and “politely” ask for help. Would be so easy with competence!.”

California’s Newsom’s response is to blame Republicans and Trump who have no power in the state. He rudely tweeted and comment to media that Trump should hand over $1 billion in federal tax dollars to him so he can do more of the same useless things he has been doing.

THE TWEETS

Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff! https://t.co/hoHSERKgh9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Nancy, this just doesn’t seem right! https://t.co/0fmQj79DLX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019