Trump’s Approval Rises as Dems Pursue a Sham Impeachment

Quid pro quo, bribery, treason, and the whistleblower are nowhere to be seen or heard in the articles of impeachment the Democrats will draw up. They have settled on the nebulous and vague abuse of power and the absurd obstruction charge.

It apparently evaporated with quid pro quo and whistleblower — https://t.co/7YuP7B5Emx — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 10, 2019

There is no way this impeachment would be approved by the Supreme Court. It’s baseless and it’s a sham just like Russia collusion.

The FISA abuses are damning:

“You have to look at the particulars, the 17 instances of misconduct cited in the report. They are pretty damning. The FISA court was clearly taken for a ride by the FBI on this.” – @brithume pic.twitter.com/0zL2elhSSh — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

RASMUSSEN LIKES TRUMP

Rasmussen reported three hours ago that the President’s job approval numbers are at 50%.

He is doing well with Black Americans who are doing much better in his economy. He has also helped them with his First Step Act.

“Three recent polls — Emerson, Marist and Rasmussen — show the president at 30 percent approval or higher among black voters.” Dems in the heat of impeachment can’t admit Trump is winning – https://t.co/4L1apuUOTu – @washtimes — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 10, 2019

This is with 24/7 abuse by Democrats and their media.

Voters don’t like the political reporters in the media. They rightfully don’t trust them.

Horowitz’s findings will likely not help restore trust in U.S. political media by voters of any party. ICYMI – https://t.co/Mxt7HjPkYP — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 9, 2019