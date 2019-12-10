Trump’s Approval Rises as Dems Pursue a Sham Impeachment

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Quid pro quo, bribery, treason, and the whistleblower are nowhere to be seen or heard in the articles of impeachment the Democrats will draw up. They have settled on the nebulous and vague abuse of power and the absurd obstruction charge.

There is no way this impeachment would be approved by the Supreme Court. It’s baseless and it’s a sham just like Russia collusion.

The FISA abuses are damning:

RASMUSSEN LIKES TRUMP

Rasmussen reported three hours ago that the President’s job approval numbers are at 50%.

He is doing well with Black Americans who are doing much better in his economy. He has also helped them with his First Step Act.

This is with 24/7 abuse by Democrats and their media.

Voters don’t like the political reporters in the media. They rightfully don’t trust them.

