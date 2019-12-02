President Trump’s campaign will no longer credential Bloomberg News reporters since Bloomberg will not allow the publications’ journalists to do any original reporting on Democratic Primary candidates. Investigations of President Trump will proceed as usual.

To me, this rescinds their First Amendment privileges and protections because they are abandoning their responsibilities under the First Amendment. This is probably why their credentials can be removed.

This is what you get with Bloomberg, you won’t be allowed to have Big Gulps, all will get taxed heavily, and he’ll tell you China isn’t a dictatorship.

Since the bias was announced by Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief, Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said that Bloomberg News’ reported plans for covering the elections are “troubling and wrong.”

“The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong,” Parscale wrote in a statement. “Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting on President Trump.”

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events,” he added. “We will determine whether to engage with individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case-by-case basis. This will remain the policy of the Trump campaign until Bloomberg News publicly rescinds its decision.”

Editor-in-Chief John Micklewait dismissed Parscale’s concerns, telling Fox News: “The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth. We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”

Micklethwait is nuts. His announced approach is unfair by any normal person’s standards.