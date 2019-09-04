Trump’s Economy Is a Huge Success Story

On Labor Day, union labors made their best effort at downplaying the economic success of this president’s economy, but the Department of Labor reminded America just how good the Trump economy really is.

This was the 125th anniversary of the holiday and a lot more people were working than in the distant past.

In a video on its website, the Department of Labor noted that its mission “is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the U.S.”

“On this Labor Day, more than 157 million Americans are working — the highest number of Americans working ever recorded. 5.7 million jobs have been created since January 2017,” the Department of Labor’s website read.

“Unemployment is at 3.7%, near a 50-year low, and has been at or below 4% for 17 months in a row. This is the lowest unemployment going into a Labor Day since 1969.

“Year-over-year earnings growth has been at or above 3% for a year straight and is currently 3.2%. There are 7.3 million open jobs and there have been more open jobs than job seekers for 16 straight months,” it continued.

In some areas, there aren’t enough people for the jobs.

NOT ENOUGH WORKERS TO MEET DEMANDS

Axios reported last week that in states like Iowa, New Hampshire, an Florida, companies can’t find the workers to keep up with the growth.

“Across the country, there are more than 1 million more jobs available than there are people to fill them,” the outlet reported, hampering growth.

“In Iowa, for instance, the unemployment rate was 2.5% in July, just 1 percentage point above the lowest level on record.”

Some companies are asking employees to work weekends to keep up with demand but a lot of workers don’t want to do it.

That’s creating a problem where Iowan companies are having to resort to unusual measures.

“We disappoint customers if we can’t get a product to them,” Andringa said. “We’ve got some things now that if people order, they can’t get it for 6 months. We don’t like that.”

It’s a better problem to have than the ones under Obama’s anemic economy.

Despite all this success, Democrats frighten the populace with talk of recession to hurt the President.