Trump’s Gonna Sue Fake News CNN for a Lotta Money

After listening to the outrageous comments by Jeff Zucker and others on the Project Veritas tapes, President Trump vows to sue CNN for “a substantial payment of damages.”

In a four-page letter to CNN, Zucker and Executive Vice President David Vigilante, Trump attorney Charles J. Harder cited years of anti-Trump bias at the network and claimed that the cable giant has broken its promise of “excellence in journalism.”

Listing several examples from the just-released Project Veritas videotapes of CNN insiders describing Zucker’s demand for “impeachment above all else,” Harder wrote that they “are merely the tip of the iceberg of the evidence my clients have accumulated over recent years.”

He added, “Never in the history of this country has a president been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called ‘mainstream news, as the current situation.”

The truth is that the media have very special constitutional privileges afforded them as watchdogs. However, if they become propagandists for one side, why do they still have these privileges? They are abusing the constitution.

The lawyer who successfully sued Gawker on behalf of Hulk Hogan now says he is planning to sue CNN on behalf of Donald Trump: https://t.co/zTqQH8jsxD — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 18, 2019