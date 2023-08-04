by Mark Schwendau

While the leftist lunatics were cheering on social media outlets over former President Trump’s latest indictments by special prosecutor Jack Smith, much of America is outraged and getting ever angrier at the Democrat’s hypocrisy.

Many Republican lawmakers said the latest indictments of former President Donald Trump this week offer more proof of Democrats’ election interference and a move to distract from revelations of actual perceived criminal activities involving Joe Biden and his family.

On Tuesday, President Trump was indicted for the third time just this year. It was the second time by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith. This time Smith is trying to paint the picture that Trump tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. A grand jury delivered his four-count indictment in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The only problem with what Smith did, this time, is he potentially committed a crime before the court himself by a lie of omission which is just as good as a lie by commission. Smith quoted a speech of President Trump on January 6, 2021, but conveniently left out Trump’s own words televised globally when he called on Americans in attendance to go down to the Capitol and demonstrate “peacefully and patriotically.”

Attorneys Alan Dershowitz, a law professor, Gregg Jarrett, and Matthew Whitaker were three of the first to attack Smith on Fox News.

Jarrett called the 45-page indictment of Trump, where Smith lays out charges including one count better known for being used against the Ku Klux Klan in the 1870s, an “amateurish joke.”

Jack Smith “should be Trump’s Latest Jack Smith Indictments Could Boomerang” after latest Trump charges, the legal analyst said.

Former President Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and has denied wrongdoing. He has vowed to fight the charges brought against him “like hell.”

“The Democrats have interfered in every election since 2016,” Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., tweeted. “Russia Collusion Hoax. Impeachment Hoax #1. Impeachment Hoax #2. January 6 committee show trial. Suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop. Mar-a-Lago Raid. Alvin Bragg’s phony charges.

“This is serial election interference,” Tenney wrote.

Previously President Trump was indicted by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding allegations of hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, pleading not guilty in April, and by Smith in June regarding Trump’s handling of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to that 37-count indictment, which has since been expanded to 42 counts.

The problem with these two indictments is they highlight and expose Democrats’ hypocrisy center stage.

In the matter of Stormy Daniels, she is one woman with a questionable story that has changed over time. On the other hand, former President Bill Clinton had Leslie Millwee, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Jennifer Flowers, Monica Lewinsky, and Juanita Broaddrick claim she was forcibly raped by Clinton.

In the matter of government documents, former President Trump has made the accurate legal assessment Hillary Clinton deleted 33,000 emails from her electronic devices she was not supposed to have. Then FBI Director James Comey came to her defense, stating “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring a case against her but called Mrs. Clinton and her staff “extremely careless.”

President Trump has also questioned the lack of prosecution of Joe Biden for having classified documents at three different locations taken when he was vice president, something strictly forbidden. President Trump himself has up to five years to relinquish any documents to the archives after he has left office. It has only been three years!

Another interesting aspect about these indictments was brought out by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., which many other people familiar with the law have been talking about. President Trump can now file discovery and have subpoena power to pursue all the documents and testimony he desires relative to possible 2020 election fraud and theft.

Get your popcorn! This could get interesting.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

