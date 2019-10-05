Trump’s new visa rules require immigrants to have health insurance

The White House issued a proclamation on Friday that will bar migrants pursuing visas from entering the country if they “will financially burden the United States healthcare system.”

Freeloaders will not have the welcome mat rolled out for them under President Trump! Unfortunately, they might come in illegally and Democrats will roll out the welcome mat.

Migrants will need to obtain medical insurance within 30 days of entering the country or have enough money to pay for “reasonably foreseeable medical costs.”

Right now, they get free healthcare, placing a tremendous burden on our healthcare system.

All of the Democratic candidates for President plan to give free healthcare to every person in the world who comes here illegally.

“While our healthcare system grapples with the challenges caused by uncompensated care, the United States Government is making the problem worse by admitting thousands of aliens who have not demonstrated any ability to pay for their healthcare costs,” the proclamation states.

People affected by the new rule will need to prove they meet specific requirements to a consular officer. Specific procedures for these requirements will be written by the secretary of state.

We want self-reliant people, not people who come for the freebies.

“Healthcare providers and taxpayers bear substantial costs in paying for medical expenses incurred by people who lack health insurance or the ability to pay for their healthcare. Hospitals and other providers often administer care to the uninsured without any hope of receiving reimbursement from them. The costs associated with this care are passed on to the American people in the form of higher taxes, higher premiums, and higher fees for medical services,” states the new proclamation signed by President Trump.<

The White House said in a statement that too many non-citizens were taking advantage of the country’s “generous public health programs,” and said immigrants contribute to the problem of “uncompensated health care costs.”

“In total, uncompensated care costs — the overall measure of unreimbursed services that hospitals give their patients — have exceeded $35 billion in each of the last 10 years. These costs amount to approximately $7 million on average for each hospital in the United States, and can drive hospitals into insolvency. Beyond uncompensated care costs, the uninsured strain Federal and State government budgets through their reliance on publicly funded programs, which ultimately are financed by taxpayers,” the proclamation continues.

The new arrivals can’t collect Medicaid or the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies when buying insurance.

Open borders groups are infuriated as the President moves to merit-based immigration.