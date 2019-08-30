Trump’s personal assistant told to leave & she won’t be back

Donald Trump’s personal assistant unexpectedly stepped down Thursday after the President learned she was leaking information to the media.

According to the New York Times, Madeleine Westerhout is accused of leaking private information about Trump’s family and Oval Office operations.

The leaking reportedly occurred at an off-the-record dinner with journalists in Bedminster, New Jersey–while the President was on a working-vacation.

A young woman with a job like that and then to blow it. It was a stupid thing to do. How could any high-level person ever trust her?

Recently, the longtime secretary tried to broaden her role to include foreign travel and set herself up as a kind of de facto chief of staff, according to Politico. It irked staffers. Many questioned her loyalty. She came from the RNC, not the Trump campaign.

Westerhout had attended an off-the-record dinner with reporters in Bedminster, N.J., where she was said to have shared overtly personal details about the president’s life. We don’t know what they are yet.

A close White House adviser called this “the final straw” for someone who did not have many allies left in the building. She’s gone, never to return.

Axios reported, “The breach of trust meant immediate action,” per the NYT, adding Westerhout, who has been with Trump since the first day of his presidency, was immediately deemed a “separated employee.”

When Tim Alberta’s book, “American Carnage,” was released, it revealed that Westerhout was crying election night at the prospect of Trump becoming President.