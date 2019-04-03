Trump’s RIGHT Again! NATO Chief PRAISES Trump Policies!

The NATO Secretary addressed Congress and it must have made at least half the audience miserable. He believes Trump’s policies are working.

NATO members commit to spending a minimum of 2 percent of their Gross Domestic Products on defense, but they’ve been getting away with paying much less towards their own defense. They were content with letting the U.S. pay their way. Trump has turned that around, insisting they pay their fair share.

It’s caused a lot of dissension as he embarrassed allies and Trump’s U.S. enemies joined the whiney chorus of deadbeats.

The United States spends 3.5 percent of its GDP on defense. No one spends as much.

His policies are working according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The allies are spending more and NATO is STRENGTHENED as a result!

“Allies must spend more on defense. This has been the clear message from President Trump,” he said. “And this message is having a real impact.”

“After years of reducing defense budgets, all allies have stopped the cuts and all allies have increased their defense spending. Before they were cutting billions, now they are adding billions,” he said.

So much for the fools who condemned Trump for expecting the Europeans to pay what they pledged.

This is a historic speech.