Trump’s Surprising Comments About AG Barr After IG Report

President Trump responded to the Inspector General’s report as expected. He condemned the treatment he and his followers received at the hands of the Comey FBI. Trump said, “Our rights and liberties were illegally stripped away by this dishonest fool. We should be given our stolen time back?”

He’s absolutely right. Comey was so clear of purpose, he didn’t care who he hurt.

The disastrous IG Report on James Comey shows, in the strongest of terms, how unfairly I, and tens of millions of great people who support me, were treated. Our rights and liberties were illegally stripped away by this dishonest fool. We should be given our stolen time back? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

PRAISING ATTORNEY GENERAL BILL BARR

President Trump then addressed his non-prosecution of Comey after doing some “horrible things.” he did not go after Attorney General Barr, however. While he didn’t agree with the decision, he complimented Barr as “fair and reasonable,” adding, “Comey got lucky.”

At first, I thought he was being sarcastic, but, no, he wanted to disagree but not insult AG Barr. He succeeded in handling it well.

Catherine Herridge said on ‘Cavuto’ today that “the worse is yet to come.”

The IG didn’t recommend prosecution which weakened the case, plus they would have had to deal with a leftist NY jury.

The fact that James Comey was not prosecuted for the absolutely horrible things he did just shows how fair and reasonable Attorney General Bill Barr is. So many people and experts that I have watched and read would have taken an entirely different course. Comey got Lucky! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

Rod Rosenstein blasted Comey also.

“It is important .. to follow established policies and procedures, especially when the stakes are high…. We should be most on guard when we believe that our own uncomfortable .. circumstances justify ignoring .. principles respected by our predecessors.” https://t.co/rJNZ0Hr20k — Rod Rosenstein (@RodRosenstein) August 29, 2019

COMEY WAS A COMMIE ONCE

This is a good time to remind people that former FBI director Jim Comey said he was once a communist.

In 2003, James Comey bragged that he was a communist during an interview with The [far-left] New Yorker, who proudly titled the article, Mr. Comey Goes to Washington.

The author of the puff piece asks, …just what kind of Republican is he, anyway? This sets Comey howling again. “I must be doing something right!” he says. “In college, I was left of center, and through a gradual process I found myself more comfortable with a lot of the ideas and approaches the Republicans were using.” He voted for Carter in 1980, but in ’84, “I voted for Reagan—I’d moved from Communist to whatever I am now. I’m not even sure how to characterize myself politically. Maybe at some point, I’ll have to figure it out.

Maybe that’s his problem. If he describes communism as left of center, that’s an awareness of reality problem.