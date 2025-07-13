Tucker Carlson Talks About Epstein’s Ties to Israel

Tucker Carlson is being accused of antisemitism for the speech referenced in the clip below. As he said, he is allowed to criticize Israel. When people have things like that made off-limits, it breeds hate and resentment.

Jeffrey Epstein had a former Israeli Prime Minister living in his house and a lot of contact with Israel. For that reason, Tucker believes it could be how Epstein made his money: blackmailing on behalf of Mossad.

Tucker said he doesn’t know anyone in DC who doesn’t think that. He also believes that’s why no one can find out how Epstein made his money, they don’t want to deal with it. Epstein was a hedge fund manager but it doesn’t explain his wealth.

A two-page memo from the DOJ and FBI said that Epstein had no “client list,” and that the convicted pedophile died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019, shortly before going to trial. It angered some MAGA Trump supporters.

If there is truth to this or if there is some other reason, the government needs to come clean. People just want the truth. The more we don’t have these answers, the more people speculate.

When Bondi was asked about Epstein’s foreign ties and potential spying, she denied knowing about that. Maybe she just needs to be clearer, but that was the wrong answer.

As for Epstein’s ties to Israel, he was Jewish and he knew everyone on the rich and famous list. It doesn’t mean they were doing anything illegal because of their association with Epstein.

Epstein made his extreme wealth somehow, and I imagine the government knows how. I think people would be satisfied with a presser with honest answers. They still probably wouldn’t like Pam Bondi after her Influencer event.

NOW – Tucker Carlson says Epstein was “working on behalf” of Israel and Israel was “committing crimes” on American soil. pic.twitter.com/txbMbJCzzj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 12, 2025

Where Does the Idea Come From? Not From Racism!

The idea that Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender, was a Mossad agent has been floating around for years.

In 2024, a woman called Jane Doe 200 sued Epstein’s estate, saying he bragged in 2001 about being a Mossad agent. She claimed Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell dropped hints about his spy ties before he assaulted her, making her too scared to speak out. However, it was only her word, and her lawsuit hinges on it.

Ari Ben-Menashe, who says he worked for Israeli intelligence, told RT International in 2020 that Epstein and Ghislaine’s dad, Robert Maxwell, were both Mossad agents. He said Maxwell got Epstein into the game, setting him up to record big shots in compromising situations. However, no one has evidence.

Julie K. Brown, a journalist with extensive knowledge of the Epstein case, told The Times of Israel in 2021 that it’s not impossible he had ties to Israeli intelligence, pointing to Robert Maxwell’s rumored Mossad links. Not impossible is not evidence.

Danny Yatom ran Mossad from 1999 to 2001, and he says, no way. On a Piers Morgan podcast, he said, “Epstein was not a Mossad agent.” Epstein was too famous to be a spy. Mossad likes to stay low-key, especially in the U.S., where getting caught could mess up Israel’s alliances.

“I’d have gone after him day one,” Yatom added. “Epstein’s high profile made him more of a liability than an asset.” He thinks people tie Epstein to Mossad just because he was Jewish, falling into an old habit of blaming Israel for everything.