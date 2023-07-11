Tucker Carlson’s Stunning Interview with Andrew Tate

Tucker Carlson’s Episode 9 is a more than two-hour-long interview by Tucker Carlson with Andrew Tate. Tate is a very popular YouTube and TikTok publisher. In the United States, the story is that he traffics young women using the lover boy method to get them to perform sexually. His story is quite different.

Tucker introduces the interview with his theory about mass conversion therapy, the feminization of American males.

Tucker believes this is “an attempt to change the fundamental nature of people. Nothing like this has ever been attempted at scale. It’s one of the most grotesque and destructive experiments in human history.

“What would it be like to find yourself the subject of that experiment as a boy trying to become a man during the Biden years? Well, you might kill yourself. Many have. You might decide to reject your own manhood and embrace androgyny or even switch sexes. Girls are better, fine. I’ll become one, or more likely; you might simply withdraw…you might retire at 19, a less dramatic form of suicide.

“All around us, this is happening. Noticing it is forbidden, but that does not make it any less real so it’s probably not surprising that Andrew Tate was the most googled man in the world last year. He offers a different vision.

TATE’S VISION

He is a “former professional kickboxer who, about a decade ago, began posting advice to young men on social media. Tate’s view is that men want respect above all. That’s how they’re wired. In order to get respect, men must become worthy of it. They must become more impressive – wake up early, work as hard as you can, stay sober, find God, keep yourself physically fit, and don’t complain. That’s his worldview.

“Earlier generations of Western leaders might have found parts of Tate’s message inspiring. Now it’s seen as a threat. The media treated him like a criminal up until the day he was officially classified as one, just after Christmas last year.

“Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested and thrown into prison in Romania where they live.” They were “held without charges for three months, very likely with the encouragement of the British and American governments. In June, they were charged with human trafficking. They’re now under house arrest until their trial.

“Are the Tates guilty of human trafficking? We’re not their lawyers, but it’s worth noting that as of today, not a single woman has come forward to say that she was kidnapped or imprisoned, or moved across the international borders against her will by Andrew or Tristan Tate.

“It’s also true that in some ways, the charges against the Tates seem inevitable, like they were always going to happen. Accusing a man of a sex crime is the fastest possible way to discredit what he’s saying.

REMINISCENT OF JULIAN ASSANGE?

“Days after WikiLeaks revealed that the US government had been spying on its allies and lying about it, Julian Assange was arrested in London for rape. Nine years later, prosecutors dropped the case against Assange for lack of evidence though somehow that fact was not as widely covered. Is that what’s happening here? Again, we don’t know.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s dinner partners insist that Andrew Tate is a pervert and a criminal. Maybe they’re telling the truth. Either way, we think Tates’ views about men very much deserve a hearing, so we flew to Romania to talk to him and are posting the entire interview here on Twitter. Because we’ve been assured it will not be taken down for ideological reasons. There’s so much of his content that has been. The video is long, but if you can take the time to watch it, make up your own mind about Andrew Tate.

Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview pic.twitter.com/0KKMzSVmMO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 11, 2023

