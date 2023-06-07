Tucker Draws Over Ten Million Viewers in Two Hours

By
M Dowling
-
1
38

Tucker Carlson’s first episode concentrated on the Kakhovka dam blown up yesterday. So who did it? Tucker deals with the issue and others with his usual satire.

He delves into the lies and taboos of the media and the government.

It’s been up for two hours, and over ten million have viewed it. Tucker is the future.


1 Comment
Greg
Greg
44 seconds ago

I was disappointed he brought up the UFO story, but it isn’t his first time. Considering the UFO story it explains the previous videos he played. To me they appeared Fake. It now explains why they would fake those videos and then much later come out with, “we have them”. Government is like a magician with the distraction of, “look over here”.

