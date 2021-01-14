Tucker explains Biden’s frightening immigration policy

Joe Biden will immediately transform this country, as we’ve said here, with illegal immigrants. They will come in and overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

Biden promised to deport no one for 100 days, including criminals. He doesn’t even see felons as felons. He’ll decide what a felon is, and it’s not, for example, drunk drivers who are here illegally.

Judicial Watch published a chilling report that shows the overwhelming majority of illegal immigrants arrested by federal authorities in 2020 had an average of four criminal convictions or charges, according to a year-end report published by the government.

WE’RE GETTING THE WORST OF OTHER NATIONS

In the document, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveals it arrested 103,603 illegal aliens last fiscal year with a total of more than 374,000 convictions and charges.

Driving under the influence was the most popular conviction or charge at 74,000, followed by drug crimes (67,000), assaults (37,000), sex offenses (10,000), robberies (3,800), homicides (1,900), and kidnappings (1,600).

It doesn’t end there. An additional 185,884 illegal immigrants were deported by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in 2020, and most of them—64%—had criminal convictions or pending charges.

In fact, they had a total of 399,235 criminal convictions and pending charges, according to statistics provided by the Homeland Security agency.

Those removed from the country include 4,276 gang members, 675 of them from the famously violent Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), and 31 terrorists. ICE reports that 350 were considered “high-profile removals.”

THERE ARE TERRORISTS TOO

Among them is a Bosnian named Saudin Agani, who provided material support to a terrorist organization and has ties to the suspect who attacked two New York City police officers in 2020.

Judicial Watch has reported extensively on some of the culprits, providing outrageous examples that include elected law enforcement officials freeing child sex offenders, major counties releasing numerous violent convicts and a state—North Carolina—that discharged nearly 500 illegal immigrant criminals from custody in a year.

There is much more in the report. Read more on this link.

TRANSFORMING AMERICA IN MONTHS

The people coming in now are majority criminals, dangerous criminals, and Biden plans to let a hundred million or more into the country before his term is up. Then they will get a path to citizenship.

Watch:

