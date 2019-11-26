Tucker fears Michelle Obama will run for President in 2020

Tucker Carlson is concerned that Michelle Obama might run for President in 2020 and explained why he thinks it’s a real possibility on his show last evening.

Carlson is suspicious Michelle will jump in. For one reason, he mentioned that David Axelrod frequently attacks the 2020 front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden, who Barack Obama has not yet endorsed. He wants to eliminate him.

“If Obama had endorsed Biden, the race would be over … Obama hasn’t endorsed Joe Biden because he doesn’t want to. Why? Maybe he’s got other plans,” he speculated. “Obama’s presidential memoir was also supposed to come out this year. Now, its release has been delayed until the middle of the Democratic primaries. In other words, at exactly the moment when Democrats will be thinking deeply about how to beat Trump, America will be talking about the Obamas. Coincidence? Maybe.”

Then Carlson mentioned Michelle’s new book. “Maybe it’s also a coincidence that Michelle Obama just released yet another book last week, one that will require her, of course, to get on the road and talk to crowds … The Democratic Party is ripping itself apart over race, and gender, and class. Michelle Obama, let’s be honest, is one of the only people who could unite its warring factions.”

He pointed out that the former first lady is the most admired woman in the world according to a recent poll.

Finally, he said Barack Obama insisted he wouldn’t run and then he did.

It should be mentioned that the field is anemic and they are desperate to win and complete the domestic shift to a Marxist society.

Obama also has the apparatus in place for Michelle to run. Barack never dismantled it. We believe she is even further left than her husband.

