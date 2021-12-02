Tucker Gives a Full-On & Great Defense of Alex Jones & Roger Stone

















Last night, Tucker Carlson did what we are not allowed to do according to the Left. He defended Alex Jones and Roger Stone and did it well.

Both Alex Jones and Roger Stone have been subpoenaed to appear before the J6 Witch Hunt Committee. The J6 committee is intended to punish political opponents.

Steve Bannon spoke on a radio show and ended up getting arrested.

Anyone connected to Trump gets subpoenaed. They want to make sure he never becomes President again.

Democrat chairman of the committee Bennie Johnson was quoted saying “The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy,”.

They don’t want info. They have access to 1,000 documents from the DoJ.

The January 6th committee is a pathetic joke at this point because Alex Jones was seen stopping people from going inside of the Capitol and even warned people of agent provocateurs.

There were FBI provocateurs.

Tucker called Jones “flamboyant” but a far better journalist — guide to reality — than the so-called journalists. Jones was trying to get the Capitol rioters to go to a field, he said. Roger Stone was in a hotel room.

Alex Jones said he will plead the 5th because he doesn’t want to “spend the rest of his life in prison for lying under oath.” He is saying that because he knows what the J6 Beria committee is up to. The committee wants to nail Trump supporters to the wall, bankrupt them, imprison them, hunt for more victims, and keep it going through two elections. One of their favorite tactics is to get people for perjury, even if it’s manufactured.

The J6 committee has a hit job prepared for another five Trump supporters.

🚨The Select Committee issued subpoenas to 5 individuals as a part of its investigation🚨 The committee is demanding records & testimony from 5 witnesses who helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the rallies in D.C. and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/MQMPAnrmXu — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 22, 2021

