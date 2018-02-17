Tucker Tells You All You Need to Know About DoJ’s Russian Troll Indictments

The Russians, for all their attempts to influence the election of 2016, failed. What they did succeed in doing is causing chaos, their ultimate goal. Russians held only one successful rally in New York, according to the indictment announced Friday by the Justice Department.

The multi-year, multi-million dollar indictment shows no collusion which was a basis for Robert Mueller’s probe. A word of caution here. The Mueller probe is not over.

The investigation is in two parts: one is to find out what the Russians are doing and two, it is intended to get Trump.

The Hill and other publications claim this is a sophisticated Russian operation. Read the indictment and you be the judge. It appears that the scope of the Russian infiltration involved Facebook and Twitter trolling with mostly ineffective attempts at rallies. One person unwittingly went dressed as Clinton to a rally at Russia’s behest.

The nattering nabobs of fake news, most notably the NY Times, are now claiming they never said there was a case for collusion. That is a lie. All Adam Schiff and his sycophant media could say for months was collusion, collusion, collusion, lots of evidence of collusion.

Collusion has failed so the left is trying to make a case for obstruction.

Instead of grinding the country to a halt over Facebook and Twitter Russian trolls, they should be following up on potential school shooters.

Tucker Carlson and legal expert, Professor Jonathan Turley, explained all you need to know about the Russian Troll Indictments Friday evening on Tucker’s Fox News show.

This Russian troll farm indictment had been widely reported prior to Friday’s announcement. The Russians enjoy disrupting our system and it was especially directed at Hillary Clinton. The Russians thought she was going to win.

If they could attack Hillary using Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein, and to a much larger degree, Donald Trump, they were happy to do that. When the unthinkable happened and Trump won, they started to disrupt in a new way. They held two dueling rallies, one for Trump and another “not my President” rally in New York.

DEVIN NUNES WARNED OF ATTEMPTS BEFORE

This is what the Russians do. Devin Nunes’ statement Friday pointed to an article in 2014 that he wrote alerting to the fact that Russians were trying to do this stuff.

My indictment of known Russian activity published by the Washington Times @WashTimes…in 2014! Please read and share https://t.co/V3dYSR6fws — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) February 17, 2018

No American was named, no American was wittingly involved, and there was no collusion with the Trump campaign.

DEMOCRATS DIDN’T CARE ABOUT RUSSIANS IN 2012

The Democrats never worried about Russians before. They share a lot of similar views.