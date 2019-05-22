Tucker warns our leaders will NOT close our borders

Tucker Carlson warned on his show that our leaders will do nothing to protect us from the invasion by anonymous foreigners and it will get worse. They are coming for our wealth, and in some cases, our lives.

It’s probably too late now unless they are all deported. I think Trump might do it if he gets a second term.

We are no longer a country. There are no borders. It’s fulfilling the leftist Democrat dream who want them to ensure their permanent electoral majority. It is also the dream of the greedy Chamber and the RINOs.

Tucker Warned:

Federal agents are dumping thousands of illegal aliens at bus stations and then simply walking away. They don’t want to do it. They have no choice. Congress won’t help them. Our immigration system is in total collapse. Nobody is even trying to protect you or our country.

Kirsten Gillibrand is a U.S. senator and a Democratic presidential candidate. She thinks what is happening is just fine. On Sunday, Gillibrand went on television to explain that we have no right to detain illegal immigrants. Instead, they should be released directly into our country.

It goes without saying that functioning societies don’t operate like this. Countries that care about their people enforce their own laws. Our leaders are decadent and narcissistic. They care only about themselves; they will never defend our nation. That’s obvious, and the rest of the world knows it.

The American pinata has been getting pummeled for decades, and now it has finally come apart. Our national wealth is up for grabs by whomever gets here first, and they are coming.

via Fox News