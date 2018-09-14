Tucker’s Fiery Interview With “Creepy Porn Lawyer” Michael Avenatti

Last night, Tucker Carlson interviewed porny lawyer Michael Avenatti. The meeting devolved as soon as it began.

The fireworks started at the onset over what Avenatti was willing to discuss and whether Tucker would call Avenatti by the nickname he has for him. Tucker explained he expected to do a serious interview, but there was no agreement to not call Avenatti a “creepy porn lawyer”. He added he wouldn’t in exchange for a serious interview.

The serious interview never took place. Avenatti was there to trash the President with his sanctimonious codswallop.

Avenatti isn’t the most truthful person. Tucker wanted to know what the injury was to his client porn star Stormy Daniels.

AVENATTI LIED ABOUT WHO BROKE THE AGREEMENT

“What is the crime, the harm, the injury, to your client by Donald Trump?” Tucker asked. “As far as I understand, this was a consensual sexual relationship…She was paid at the end of it…I feel she’s being exploited by you and others. I feel sorry for her. I think you demean her repeatedly. And I think you are a hypocrite.”

Avenatti shot back: “The injury is that the agreement that was entered into was not adhered to by Michael Cohen and Donald Trump. They did not fulfill their end of the bargain.”

That’s not true. It was Stormy (through Michael Avenatti) who broke the NDA by discussing it and the $130,000 payment for sexual services rendered in 2006.

Tucker also called him out for flourishing and becoming world famous by exploiting Stormy.

I’m a little bit confused,” Carlson said. “You are the protector of Stormy Daniels. Stormy Daniels is right now working in strip clubs in little towns on stage, and people are throwing things at her. You are wearing a $1,000 suit. Why are you not paying her?”

Tucker continued: “You have profited from Stormy Daniels. Tens of millions of dollars of free media, and she is working in strip clubs. You are exploiting her. Why are you not paying her some of what you are making?”

Avenatti responded pathetically, saying, “This is America. If a woman wants to perform in a strip club, she does so.”

TO PORN OR NOT TO PORN

This next exchange was funny.

At one point, a very angry Avenatti suggested that Carlson has an issue with porn. He asked: “Why don’t you show respect to my client and stop calling us a ‘porn star’ and a ‘creepy porn lawyer’? Do you have that big of a problem with porn? When was the last time you saw porn?”

That’s when Tucker said, “Oh, you busted me. I’m into humiliation porn. That’s why I watch you on CNN.”

Tucker agreed to not use the term “creepy porn lawyer” for a serious interview, but as porny Avenatti spoke, the chyron below the screen asked questions like, Can Stormy’s Lawyer Become a Creepy Porn President in 2020, and Tucker Takes on Creepy Porn Lawyer.

At the very end, Avenatti was furious and lashed out at Tucker who shut him down, stopping him from berating him. As Avenatti disappeared from the screen, Tucker mumbled, “creepy porn lawyer, great to see you.”

AVENATTI WENT BALLISTIC

When Avenatti found out about the chyron that was running while he spoke, he hit social media and went on air to say Tucker was a liar.

Fox News chyrons for the Tucker-Avenatti interview. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5DfgXgoFqM — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 14, 2018

FULL VIDEO

Watch the latest video at &lt;a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”&gt;foxnews.com&lt;/a&gt;