President Trump’s goal of getting our forces out of the Middle East is a good one but Turkey is taking advantage and plans to kill the Kurds, men, women, and children. When Europe balked, Erdogan threatened to release millions of Syrian refugees into Europe.

The U.N. should be sending in peacekeeping forces but they are hands-off.

Now, Erdogan’s senior advisor is accusing the United States of helping terrorists, our Kurdish allies. The advisor lied repeatedly today during an interview with Leland Vittert on America News HQ today.

ERDOGAN’S ADVISOR ACCUSED THE US OF HELPING TERRORISTS

Gulnar Aybet, a senior advisor to madman President Erdogan of Turkey, was on America’s News HQ this morning. She’s as crazy as her boss. While outlining her objectives, she said they were going to clear their border of the Kurdish terrorist group, YPG, return Syrian refugees, and take back the land the Kurds won.

She accused the U.S. of helping terrorists. Vittert called her out and she lied.

Aybet just lied and lied.

TURKEY BOMBED THE U.S. TROOPS

Turkey bombed U.S. forces Friday night, claiming they didn’t fire on U.S. troops. They said they were firing at terrorists.

A U.S. military outpost in northern Syria came under Turkish artillery fire late Friday — a day after Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned Turkey to protect U.S. military personnel in its offensive against Kurdish fighters, Politico reported.

“U.S. troops in the vicinity of Kobani came under artillery fire from Turkish positions at approximately 9 p.m. local Oct. 11,” Navy Captain Navy Brook DeWalt, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement. “The explosion occurred within a few hundred meters of a location outside the Security Mechanism zone and in an area known by the Turks to have U.S. forces present.

President Trump has signed an executive order to level sanctions on Turkey.

GENERAL MATTIS’ CHILLING WARNING

General Mattis told Chuck Todd today that if we don’t keep the pressure up, ISIS will return.

“We have got to keep the pressure on ISIS so they don’t recover,” Mattis said in a Saturday preview for Sunday’s Meet the Press on NBC. “We may want a war over; we may even declare it over. You can pull your troops out, as President Obama learned the hard way, out of Iraq, but the ‘enemy gets the vote,’ we say in the military.”

He added, “And in this case, if we don’t keep the pressure on, then ISIS will resurge. It’s absolutely a given that they will come back.” Chuck Todd is concerned because Democrats suddenly like war. If the President decided to fight our NATO ally, Turkey, Todd would have been opposed to war. We never made any deals with the Kurds to defend them, but obviously, genocide is not acceptable. ISIS PRISONERS ARE ESCAPING Five ISIS militants have broken out of a prison in northern Syria after Turkish shelling nearby, a spokesman in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has said. The detainees escaped from a prison in Qamishli city, Marvan Qamishlo said. Meanwhile, women affiliated with Isis attacked security offices with sticks and stones during unrest at a camp in the region where Turkey has launched attacks. According to the report, ISIS women “rose against the internal security forces at al-Hol, they set ablaze tents and attacked the administrative and security offices there with stones and sticks.” A video has been shared on social media of the uprising, along with other videos showing ISIS prisoners trying to break out. Kurdish guards trying to keep order at a prison holding #ISIS suspects in NE Syria, according to the SDF. Smoke coming out of one cell – not clear if it’s teargas. pic.twitter.com/CibeFl0E4j — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) October 12, 2019 Serious security problems in prisons across NE Syria. ISIS terrorists held in prisons are attempting to break out of prisons. 5 of them have fled a prison in Qamishli during Turkish shelling targeting it earlier. We will probably witness more of this these days. pic.twitter.com/QkKkCaPHBB — Bahtiyar Umut (@baxtiyarumut) October 12, 2019 #ISIS terrorist detained flee from Jirkin prison in #Qamishli, as a result of #Turkish shelling. #NE_Syria #ISIS pic.twitter.com/g2smryp3JG — Coordination & Military Ops Center – SDF (@cmoc_sdf) October 12, 2019 KURDS WILL NO LONGER PRIORITIZE HOLDING ISIS PRISONERS Kurdish forces in Syria will no longer prioritize guarding ISIS prisons. They’re fighting for their lives. “The protection of Isis prisons will not remain our priority,” said an SDF commander during a press conference on Saturday. “The defence of our soil will be prioritised if [the] Turkish military continues its attacks.” ABC reporter Devin Dwyer tweeted on Friday, “JUST IN from @MarthaRaddatz: ISIS has breached several prisons in northern Syria. Official says Turkey is deliberately targeting American bases so we will depart. JUST IN from @MarthaRaddatz: ISIS has breached several prisons in northern Syria. Official says Turkey is deliberately targeting American bases so we will depart. @ABC — Devin Dwyer (@devindwyer) October 11, 2019