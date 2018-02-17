TV Writer Finds a Reason for Gun Control in a Head of Lettuce

As of Saturday at noon, a tweet from a TV writer had 120,000 likes and 34,000 retweets. The tweet says, “When a piece of lettuce makes someone sick, we recall all the lettuce.” Not necessarily on the recalls, but what does that have to do with guns?

I never heard of her but she is on the Internet IMDb website. She’s written dialogue for Jimmy Fallon, among others.

Her tweet came to my attention on Twitter Saturday. It was striking in its imbecility.

Guns are the same as a piece of lettuce, according to Dweck. When did the lettuce Amendment get passed? I am familiar with the Second Amendment, but not the lettuce amendment. Someone here just told me there is such an Amendment and it goes like this: “All men have the right to a head of healthy lettuce.”

Ms. Dweck will never be a philosopher and the dope doesn’t understand guns aren’t bad. Killers are bad. Guns save a lot of lives too and we have the right to defend ourselves.

