Twice-Deported Guatemalan Man Kills Woman & Her Two Young Children

A twice-deported Guatemalan man came back to the U.S. illegally and murdered an Iowa woman and her two children. The murder victims lived in a house with his wife and children. His family was not at home at the time.

Police confirmed they are investigating claims of sexual harassment between the Des Moines/Honduran mother who was shot to death and her alleged killer.

Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana, 31, made an initial court appearance Thursday in Des Moines, where the judge set his bond at $3 million cash. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and hasn’t entered a plea.

Tuesday night, Orellana fatally shot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two little children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

Flores-Rodriguez met Orellana in her home country of Honduras. It’s not known if the victims were here legally, but probably not.

Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez and her two children lived in the basement of the suspect, Marvin Escobar-Orellana’s home.

Flores-Rodriguez had texted family and friends living in Honduras, where she had come from three months prior, that she didn’t feel safe in the house.

A police spokesman said investigators have been told that victim Flores-Rodriguez had come to Iowa to work with Escobar-Orellana, a self-employed roofer.

There is a GoFundMe page to send the bodies home.

Will the squad — AOC, Omar, Tlaib, Pressley — cry over these victims and these two little dead children and their 29-year-old mother? Will they cry over Orellana, he is one of Pelosi’s god-like creations, after all. Everyone who comes is wonderful, right?