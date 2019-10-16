Twist in the case of the officer who shot a woman in her own home

There is a twist in the case of the Texas woman who was shot through a window in her own home and killed by a Fort Worth police officer. He was at the home because neighbors reported the doors open.

The officer has been charged with murder and the community is infuriated. However, the 8-year-old nephew of Atatiana Jefferson, who was in the room with her at the time, told authorities that his aunt took her handgun from her purse and pointed it “toward the window” just before she was struck by a bullet fired by Aaron Dean, who resigned from the police department, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The nephew was playing computer games with her at 2:30 a.m. when she heard noises outside the house and reached for her gun. She pointed it at the window when she was shot.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Officers did not announce their presence and found the front and side interior doors open.

In body-camera footage of the shooting, Dean walks around in the backyard of the home. About a minute and a half into the recording released by Fort Worth police, Dean swivels toward a window, shouts at Jefferson to put up her hands and shoots her, all in a matter of seconds.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, speaking at a news conference Monday, said the gun was irrelevant.

“She was in her own home,” the mayor said of Jefferson. “She was taken from her family in circumstances that are truly unthinkable.”

A Civil Rights Attorney wants reform.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, the lawyer for the Jefferson family, discusses city leaders’ reactions to the deadly shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.

More: https://t.co/2xy5uSydDi pic.twitter.com/zIcwMlNnrK — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) October 15, 2019