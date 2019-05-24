Twitter battle between the President & a doddering Speaker

Trump tweeted out Nancy Pelosi’s stammering video, showing her struggling to pull out words from her aged brain. She’s an old 78 years of age.

That led to a nasty response from Nancy on Thursday night.

Trump tweeted the video at about 9 p.m. after a long day of back and forth between the two politicians. It contained a series of clips pulled from footage of a 20-minute press briefing in which Pelosi stumbled over her words or paused.

The Nancy brain warp actually happens a lot.

We have a more important question. Is Nancy okay? Is her mental health slipping?

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Pelosi’s camp responded on her @teampelosi political account, saying the president was trying to “distract” the American public.

She repeated that he needs an intervention, but she’s the one supporting the clowns calling for Infanticide, wealth taxes, reparations, universal income, free housing, college, health care to be paid by everyone else. In other words, she’s pushing socialism and she is the one who needs an intervention.

He’s distracting from House Democrats’ great accomplishments #ForThePeople, from his cover-ups, and unpopularity. We repeat, we wish that his family or his Administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country. pic.twitter.com/VikvSPGaEW — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 24, 2019

In 2013, the leading cardinal of the highest court at the Vatican said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has no Catholic right to be granted Communion. The woman has not been denied communion but she should not be receiving it. Her extreme abortion views make her ineligible.