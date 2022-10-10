Twitter Censors FL’s Surgeon General on Vaccinating Youth

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo courageously spoke out against endless COVID restrictions, mask mandates, and universal vaccination. Attacks have followed.

On Friday, Ladapo’s department issued an important release, an analysis by Florida’s Department of Health into cardiac-related deaths among young men within the first 28 days after vaccination with one of the mRNA products from Pfizer or Moderna.

We’re reasonably sure Big Pharma wouldn’t have liked this tweet’s recommendation to not get a vaccination if you are a youth between the age of 18 and 39.

Twitter just censored Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo @FLSurgeonGen for tweeting about his recommendation against mRNA vaccines for 18-39 year old men due to an increased risk of death from heart problems. @disclosetv

–

Grabbing my popcorn. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/OMCPtCweuz — Efrat Fenigson (@efenigson) October 9, 2022

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Ladapo tweeted it out. And now, the tweet is removed and replaced with a message from Twitter that reads: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” A backlink was also provided that reads: “Learn more.”

There was no explanation of why the tweet was removed, though the backlink said the content “may contain disputed or misleading information.”

People were furious on Twitter for the big tech’s censorship of a government official.

Twitter appears to have promptly re-instated the post in question after blowback on the social media site about the censoring. At noon on the East Coast Sunday, the Tweet was back.

Twitter censored @FLSurgeonGen for sharing FL Dept of Health study, part of which @LisaMarieBoothe highlighted below. So, Twitter hall monitors know more than a Harvard MD/PhD? Also, Dr. Ladapo is a STATE HEALTH OFFICIAL – an “authoritative source” by Twitter’s own definition. https://t.co/3pDBP4ZmnB — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 9, 2022

Related