Twitter CEO @Jack hacked, account tweets racist, vulgar comments

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had his account hacked and the account sent out vulgar, racist tweets.

Oh my.

Dorsey’s official account has been hacked and sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers. Twitter says it is aware of the situation and is investigating.

The person tweeting from Dorsey’s account on Friday sent tweets such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head,” referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend his account. This went on for about 20 minutes.

In a couple particularly egregious tweets, his account tweeted “#N—-r” and another said, “”F–k N—-rs.” The account also retweeted a tweet that read, “nazi germany did nothing wrong.” Dorsey’s account retweeted numerous other tweets as well. In one, the tweet said, “follow me i am jacks daddy.””We’re aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” Twitter comms tweeted in response to the hack. No one knows who did it yet.

