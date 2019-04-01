Twitter Doesn’t Want You to See This Movie!

A pro-life movie — Unplanned — opened this weekend and exceeded expectations, coming in at number five in the box office. It received a 93% from Rotten Tomatoes which rates the audience reception. That was after the ad for the movie on Twitter was temporarily banned without warning.

It was put back up after a massive backlash.

And now Richard Grennell, our ambassador to Germany, wants an answer for this:

What is going on @jack? This is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/bPOkZ6JbOi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 1, 2019

Kept reading the tweets about people following @UnplannedMovie – then immediately checking and seeing they are no longer following. Tried for myself, same experience multiple times. What’s the explanation? @jack — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) April 1, 2019

Who else is watching Twitter like a hawk?

Thanks to all of you who noticed Twitter pitching them off our follower list! It looks like we’re back to normal – and up to almost 200k!

#UnPlanned @benshapiro @LilaGraceRose @StudentsforLife — UnplannedMovie (@UnplannedMovie) April 1, 2019

Okay… separate issue, and I’m sorry but… why wouldn’t @UnplannedMovie be listed in trending with 20k+ tweets in the last hour? I’m asking sincerely, other topics that are “trending” have much less pic.twitter.com/2hB3TDXf7e — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 1, 2019

