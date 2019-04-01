Twitter Doesn’t Want You to See This Movie!

By
S.Noble
-
0

A pro-life movie — Unplanned — opened this weekend and exceeded expectations, coming in at number five in the box office. It received a 93% from Rotten Tomatoes which rates the audience reception. That was after the ad for the movie on Twitter was temporarily banned without warning.

It was put back up after a massive backlash.

And now Richard Grennell, our ambassador to Germany, wants an answer for this:

WATCH THE TRAILER

Unplanned is the inspiring true story of one woman’s journey of transformation.

