Twitter Files 9: Ukraine Proxy War Posts Censored by US Intel

We don’t even know the names of some mysterious intelligence agencies that spy on and manipulate Americans through MSM and social media. These agencies aren’t trying to protect us as much as they’re working to censor us. Why are they censoring Ukraine’s war? What is it about this war?

In the Christmas Eve drop, Twitter and other social media sites were censoring the Ukraine proxy War under the direction of the US intelligence agencies, some we didn’t even know existed and remain unnamed.

WHY CENSOR THE UKRAINE PROXY WAR

We knew they were censoring Ukraine and only allowed one narrative. Duck Duck Go said that would be the one thing they’d censor – something about Putin sympathizing or disinformation.

US intel has a big investment in this ridiculous war.

47. One intel report lists accounts tied to “Ukraine ‘neo-Nazi’ Propaganda.’” This includes assertions that Joe Biden helped orchestrate a coup in 2014 and “put his son on the board of Burisma.” pic.twitter.com/BiTj9SIHgH — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

50. One report says a site “documenting purported rights abuses committed by Ukrainians” is directed by Russian agents: pic.twitter.com/2uzXLGP6CG — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

52. This is a difficult speech dilemma. Should the government be allowed to try to prevent Americans (and others) from seeing pro-Maduro or anti-Ukrainian accounts? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

53. Often intel reports are just long lists of newspapers, tweets or YouTube videos guilty of “anti-Ukraine narratives”: pic.twitter.com/6q7IX5S7WM — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 24, 2022

The CIA, State Department, Pentagon, FBI, other agencies, some mysterious, all coordinated. The feds were sending excel spreadsheets of thousands of names for Twitter to blanket ban for speaking out against Zelensky and Biden over the conflict in Ukraine.

Dr. Malone wrote, “What We’ve Learned So Far The bottom line? Federal law enforcement asserted primacy over all media distribution, a situation normally only found in tinpot regimes.”

The New York Times still doesn’t feel this is worthy of reportage.

Even though the files include direct quotes from agents, the FBI responded by claiming it was misinformation and we’re all conspiracy theorists.

“As evidence in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public,” the FBI wrote in the last paragraph of a three-paragraph statement.

In other words, what their own agents said are conspiracy theories and misinformation. That’s what they’re saying, isn’t it?

Notice that they didn’t actually deny it.

KitDotCom wrote, “The media ignored: Hunter Biden laptop “10% for the Big Guy,” #TwitterFiles 1 to 10. When you realize that the US media [MSM] is just a State Sponsored Propaganda machine everything else makes sense.”

