Twitter Files: Dr. Gottlieb Suppressed Truth, Made $70 Million on Vaccines

A new Twitter Files drop describes more Pfizer corruption, specifically Dr. Scott Gottlieb’s corruption. Alex Berenson is releasing this information.

Elon Musk said, “Some conspiracies are actually true.”

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a top Pfizer board member – used the same Twitter lobbyist as the White House to suppress debate on Covid vaccines, INCLUDING FROM A FELLOW HEAD OF @US_FDA!

More Twitter Files. Some conspiracies are actually true. https://t.co/0OgDkvWsq0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2023

1/ My first #TwitterFiles report: how @scottgottliebmd – a top Pfizer board member – used the same Twitter lobbyist as the White House to suppress debate on Covid vaccines, INCLUDING FROM A FELLOW HEAD OF @US_FDA! Thanks @elonmusk for opening these files.https://t.co/UbHlmtjELP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

In August 2021, Gottlieb told Todd O’Boyle – a senior manager in Twitter’s public policy department – that a tweet from @drgiroir claiming CORRECTLY that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity was “corrosive” and might “go viral.”

Twitter put a misleading tag on the tweet, preventing it from being shared. Gottlieb then went after a tweet about Covid’s low risk to kids from @justin_hart.

Pfizer would soon win the okay for its mRNA shots for children, so keeping parents scared was crucial… In October 2022, @scottgottliebmd claimed on Twitter and CNBC that he was not trying to suppress debate on mRNA jabs. These files prove that Gottlieb – board member at a company that has made $70 billion on the shots – did just that.

4/ In October 2022, @scottgottliebmd claimed on Twitter and CNBC that he was not trying to suppress debate on mRNA jabs. These files prove that Gottlieb – board member at a company that has made $70 billion on the shots – did just that. Full story here:https://t.co/UbHlmtjELP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

Dr. Gottlieb didn’t deny it. Instead, he said Twitter is a threat to his life. He hasn’t been honest about threats against him, either.

🧵In the past, I’ve raised concerns with Twitter related to the safety of me and others, and threats being made on the platform. This included direct as well as specific threats. Sometimes it included statements that I believed were purposely false and inflammatory 👇 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) January 9, 2023

Related