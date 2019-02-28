Twitter Legal Warns Michelle Malkin Not to Violate Pakistani Sharia Laws

Michelle Malkin sent out the tweet below with Mohammed cartoons and then received a notice from the Twitter legal department that they got a complaint about her violating Pakistani Sharia Law.

Apparently, Silicon Valley abides by Pakistani law as opposed to the U.S. Constitution. Frankly, I don’t think there is anything wrong with these cartoons. She sent them out again after getting the notice.

SILICON VALLEY SHARIA-ED

Ms. Malkin tweeted, “I’ve been # SiliconValleySharia -ed. Here’s the notice Twitter’s legal dept sent me last week, warning me to get legal counsel because anti-blasphemy Muslim zealots complained that my Mohammed Cartoons tweet violates Pakistan’s laws.”

The notice she received:

MICHELLE MALKIN RESPONDED

She wrote in response: “I have written to Twitter’s legal & media relations departments seeking answers and comment on why American citizens who use their service are now subject to Pakistan’s oppressive anti-blasphemy laws. No response yet – hi @ jack can you respond==> # SiliconValleySharia“

This is so incredibly nuts, it leaves me speechless. What is wrong with these leftists in Silicon Valley?