Twitter Loons Try to Dox a NY Firefighter Protecting St. Pat’s

Several people were protecting the basilica at St. Patrick’s as large crowds of screaming, cursing abortion lovers marched with placards. St. Patrick’s has already become a prime target for the violent communists in New York City.

One young man with an NYFD hat and shirt started to joke sarcastically with the abusive mob. They are now blowing up his picture and trying to dox him on Twitter.

It’s better not to engage with communists and people who love to kill babies to the moment of birth. The biggest concern would be the reaction of the hard-Left mayor. Will he stand by his employees who risk their lives and are willing to lose their lives to save the likes of these radicals?

These are the hateful Democrats, the Pelosi-Biden-Schumer armies.

The young gentleman in the middle is a FDNY firefighter leading the Rosary against the mob of abortion lovers. God bless him. He’s an absolute king. https://t.co/IXm4E5ZPB7 — Christine Sarracino (@ChrisMSarracino) May 7, 2022

This is super rapey. Is this who the @FDNY wants representing them? https://t.co/26XxWOqNRE — Teri Shockey 🧡 👻 🎃 (@1912Fenway) May 8, 2022

Important: despite the CC, we still don’t know if this fascist is actually from FDNY. What we do know is that the Archdiocese of NY @NY_Arch are hosting fascists + giving them a platform. Please call the Basilica of Old St. Pat’s @ (212) 226-8075 + ask them to stop hosting WFL https://t.co/bWEVZvFpVL — NYC for Abortion Rights (@nycforabortion) May 7, 2022

As for the press, they couldn’t have cared less about the illegal mobbing of the Justices homes last night. This comment best expresses the worthless media:

The raging lunatics think normal people protecting a church are fascists and white nationalists. They’re actually Young Republicans.

White nationalists outside Old St Patrick’s Cathedral leading a prayer. Clinic invaders seem to be hesitating with such a large pro choice crowd waiting. pic.twitter.com/XyrxuDmyah — thizzL🧪 (@thizzl_) May 7, 2022

This is the evil:

NEW YORK: Pro-abortion activist shows utter display of lack of humanity in front of individuals praying at a Catholic Church. pic.twitter.com/P2df1GNLU6 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 7, 2022

Related