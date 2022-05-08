Twitter Loons Try to Dox a NY Firefighter Protecting St. Pat’s

By
M Dowling
-
0
1230

Several people were protecting the basilica at St. Patrick’s as large crowds of screaming, cursing abortion lovers marched with placards. St. Patrick’s has already become a prime target for the violent communists in New York City.

One young man with an NYFD hat and shirt started to joke sarcastically with the abusive mob. They are now blowing up his picture and trying to dox him on Twitter.

It’s better not to engage with communists and people who love to kill babies to the moment of birth. The biggest concern would be the reaction of the hard-Left mayor. Will he stand by his employees who risk their lives and are willing to lose their lives to save the likes of these radicals?

These are the hateful Democrats, the Pelosi-Biden-Schumer armies.

As for the press, they couldn’t have cared less about the illegal mobbing of the Justices homes last night. This comment best expresses the worthless media:

The raging lunatics think normal people protecting a church are fascists and white nationalists. They’re actually Young Republicans.

This is the evil:


