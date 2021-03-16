Twitter purged 150,000 QAnon accounts, hoping for re-education?









Twitter purged over 150,000 accounts associated With QAnon. They used trolls to patrol the Internet and machine learning as part of the process.

Twitter does nothing about violence, hatred, and conspiracy theories if it belongs to an ideology and not an organization.

However, they have it wrong, QAnon is not an organization and there are no members. Antifa and Black Lives Matter, on the other hand, have chapters in universities and elsewhere.

Twitter will not touch Antifa accounts because it agrees with FBI Director Christopher Wray that it is “an ideology not an organization.”

Speaking with CBS News, senior Twitter officials described the effort as part of their focus on “deradicalization” and “rehabilitation” of the people spreading QAnon.

“We really want to create opportunities to come back from the fringes of this conspiracy and be sort of turned into healthy participants in the conversation on Twitter,” a Twitter official said.

So, they want re-education and rehab for people who disagree with them?

QQAnon is not ISIS but Antifa is ISIS-like. Black Lives Matter and Antifa are very violent and they should be handled the same way in the least.

That is so CCP-ish. We aren’t promoting QAnon, but there is something wrong here.

Twitter has purged more accounts than previously reported… https://t.co/7sdnOsNMDw — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 16, 2021

