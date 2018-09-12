Twitter Says Legal Term “Illegal Alien” Is ‘Hateful’ Towards a Protected Group

By
S.Noble
-
2

Twitter ads has rejected four ads by The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) for using ‘hateful language’. All four tweets use the statutory phrases “illegal alien” or “criminal alien”, and all of the tweets referenced law enforcement, either at the border or in the interior.

One of the tweets contained a powerful Daily Caller video showing illegal aliens in camouflage carrying large backpacks across the border unimpeded.

Even though the correct terms by law are ‘illegal alien’ and ‘criminal alien’, it is considered ‘hateful’.  Illegal aliens and criminal aliens are considered a ‘protected group’ apparently. It is ‘hateful’ to promote ‘advocacy against a protected group’, Twitter writes.

Twitter’s only response to an inquiry about why promotion of the tweets was rejected: “We’ve reviewed your tweets and confirmed that it is ineligible to participate in the Twitter Ads program at this time based on our Hateful Content policy. Violating content includes, but is not limited to, that which is hate speech or advocacy against a protected group.”

The Sentinel had a post taken down from Facebook for using the term ‘illegal alien’.

This exemplifies the danger of allowing hate language laws. They destroy the First Amendment as Stalinists tell us what we are allowed to say. Honest descriptions are replaced with language that no longer frames the issue accurately.

Altering language is a typical leftist tactic to change the culture.

This is one of the CIS rejects:

These are the other rejects:

2 COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.